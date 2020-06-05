Orange County Police Violence Protests Go Into Seventh Day

183 Shares Email

At least eight demonstrations are tentatively scheduled for Orange County’s seventh day of protests that started after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, and police violence toward Black people and people of color in the U.S.

Protests in Aliso Viejo, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Dana Point, Cypress, Costa Mesa, Lake Forest, and San Clemente are scheduled to be underway, with starting times of 10 a.m. all the way to 3 p.m.

Close to 11 a.m., hundreds of people gathered in the murky cold weather along Greenfield and Crown Valley Parkway in Aliso Viejo, waving signs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and drawing a choir of car horns in support.

On Thursday night, ahead of the protest in her city, Aliso Viejo City Councilwoman Tiffany Ackley called on OC Sheriff Don Barnes for a number of reforms over social media, including creating “a duty to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.”

PABLO UNZUETA, Voice of OC.

In Worthy Park in Huntington Beach, dozens of young people around 11:30 a.m. leaned against a chain link fence waving signs at passing cars.

Below is a chart of all the protests and their specific times:

At least nine protests are also scheduled for the Saturday.

The string of protests is challenging local officials to rethink police accountability and law enforcement’s role in politics and systemic public safety issues, right on time for budget season — where cities spend more on cops over other areas like youth programs, parks and libraries.

Local county activists are increasingly calling for more police accountability in the form of official civilian oversight panels.

Anaheim was the first OC city to put such a commission in place, while others like Fullerton and Santa Ana have in the past dismissed the idea.

While top county officials like Sheriff Don Barnes, Supervisor Andrew Do, and city council members across the county have denounced Floyd’s killing, there are mounting questions for local officials over how far they will now go to prove solidarity on the issue as well as pursuing greater accountability for their local law enforcement agencies.

On top of oversight, activists are calling for funding across local city budgets to be rerouted from police departments to youth programs, parks and libraries — aspects of public safety that community leaders say in the long run will reduce crime and systemic safety issues in underserved areas.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — facing outcry over a proposed budget that forked a majority of city spending to the Los Angeles Police Department — announced a major retooling of the budget, moving $250 million away from other departments, including police, toward health and education in the Black community and communities of color.