Voice of OC Debuts New Homepage Design

Voice of OC is unveiling a fresh new homepage design today — tailored to delivering the best local news across laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The new homepage:

Makes significant improvements for smartphone and tablet readers including improved news prioritization and page look and feel. Features a custom build in-house offering more flexibility to bring you the best presentation of our news. More news at the top of the homepage to help readers quickly discover the latest essential stories on Orange County. Improved categorization under the News tab to help readers find information quickly, including Outdoors, Economy and Safety, Security & Justice. New regional pages for North, Central and South County to better reflect stories across the county’s 34 individual cities. Better representation of our news agency’s columnists including Norberto Santana, Jr., Anne Marie Panoringan, Paul Hodgins and Julie Leopo. Testimonials that tell the Voice of OC story through the eyes of our donors — always feel free to reach out to Development Director Meg Waters ( mwaters@voiceofoc.org ) to add your voice. Loads more quickly on all devices to quickly get you the news you depend on (these improvements are to every page on the site).



“Our new homepage better reflects the breadth and pace of our news team’s work while continuing to focus on delivering a fast and seamless reader experience regardless of device,” said Voice of OC Digital Editor Sonya Quick.

Please share your feedback about our new homepage in our Facebook discussion or by using our contact form.