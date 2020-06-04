Voice of OC Is 11-Years Old!

We got so busy covering Orange County’s unfolding events this week that we forgot our own birthday!

Eleven years ago, yesterday, Voice of OC was founded on the principle idea that straightforward, accountable news coverage of local government was essential to Orange County residents working to protect their quality of life.

It’s been a busy 11 years for our small but growing newsroom.

Yesterday, our entire staff was focused like a laser, covering 16 protests against police violence across the county, the potential easing of Coronavirus restrictions and reopening of local businesses as well as the community’s arts scene amidst a pandemic.

We were so busy doing what we do that we forgot to stop and reflect on what we’ve become: Orange County’s premier essential news source, aimed at helping residents enhance, enjoy and protect their quality of life.

Our newsroom puts you in the driver’s seat, equipping residents with the nonpartisan information they need to make informed, intelligent decisions for them and their families’ future.

We aren’t alone.

We now have more than 1,500 individual donors who have stepped up to ensure that this kind of journalism is able to not only survive a pandemic and protests, but to thrive and serve as a trusted information source during challenging times full of changing information.

For the past 11 years now, these reporters have been there for Orange County.

Be there for them.

Join the movement and become a monthly sustaining donor today.