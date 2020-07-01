The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Bars Ordered Closed in Orange County, California Effective July 2

Santa Ana, Calif. (July 1, 2020) – Effective July 2, 2020, all bars are ordered closed in Orange County, California due to the increasing number COVID-19 cases.

“While we would prefer not to close bars at this time, many of our neighboring counties have closed their bars, and it’s important to take precautions to ensure the safety of the general public,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District.

Acting County Health Officer and OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Director Clayton Chau, M.D., Ph.D. has ordered all bars in Orange County closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. A copy of the Order may be found here.

“The health and safety of Orange County’s residents is paramount,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District. “We must continue to fight the spread of COVID-19. I encourage all residents and business owners to be extra cautious this holiday weekend.”

The Order, which is effective Thursday, July 2, helps align counties in Southern California due to the increases in COVID-19 cases across the region.

Bars had been allowed to operate in Orange County since June 12 as the County of Orange received approval from the State to open more business sectors under an accelerated Stage Two. The County of Orange received this approval from the State on May 23, 2020.

“As surrounding counties have closed their bars, the County of Orange has made the decision to temporarily close theirs as well. I wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday weekend,” said Supervisor Donald Wagner, Third District.

The County of Orange continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 cases and has recently updated the HCA’s Novel Coronavirus website with further information for residents and researchers.

“If we are to successfully fight this COVID-19 pandemic, we must be vigilant in maintaining social distancing, washing our hands and wearing our face coverings,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District.

The Order does not prohibit restaurants, pubs and breweries that offer dine-in services to operate but the establishment must only serve alcohol in the same transaction as a meal. Should a bar offer meals, they are required to comply with the same industry guidance as restaurants.

“As we experience a rise in positive cases and hospitalizations, it is important that we take swift and prudent action so that we do not overload our healthcare system or jeopardize the progress we have made in reopening our economy,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District.

