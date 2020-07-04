Orange County Still Offers Opportunities to Celebrate the Fourth of July from a Distance

178 Shares Email

Some of us wake up on the Fourth of July and we still don’t have any plans. Our inner procrastinator got the best of us, yet again. But don’t worry, it’s not the end of the world, here are some last minute options for the Fourth of July amid Coronavirus restrictions.

John Philip Sousa For people who’d rather relax at home and keep their money in their pocket, another way to celebrate would be grabbing a lawn chair and getting in the spirit of the Fourth of July with some musical entertainment from John Philip Sousa. John Philip Sousa, known as the “The March King,” performed more than 15,600 concerts with his band. His music was so popular that each new march was adapted to be played not only for small and large-scale orchestras, but even for solo performances on the piano and other insturments. In several patriot events throughout the holiday, listeners will more than likely hear some of Sousa’s most famous marches that still captivate the modern audience and are frequently performed such as “Stars and Stripes” and “The Washington Post.”

All publicly-available information is up to date as of 7 a.m. July 4. Make sure to double-check that events are still happening before attending, particularly fireworks shows.

Old Glory Boat Parade

The American Legion Yacht Club presents the “Old Glory Boat Parade” to honor America’s frontline heroes. Nonparticipants can watch boats of all shapes and sizes compete for various titles which include but aren’t limited to best decorated, outstanding music and finest costumes. The boat parade will be free to viewers and winners will be announced on July 19.

When: July 4

Where: Newport Harbor

Time: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Information: Website

Orange County’s Pacific Symphony’s Virtual July 4 Spectacular

In place of their usual classical performances on stage, the Pacific Symphony had been taking advantage of their virtual alternatives and a Fourth of July celebration will be their next big performance to be viewed from screens everywhere.

Pacific Symphony will be performing several patriotic favorites including John Williams’ “Midway March” and Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America” and concluding the show with virtual fireworks.

The program is dedicated to the frontline healthcare workers and in recognition of the Pacific Symphony’s most generous patrons, Charlie and Ling Zhang.

When: July 4, but can be viewed until Aug. 18

Information: Website

Time: 6 p.m.

4th of July Flyover

Three WWII-era aircrafts will be flying over the cities of Orange, Buena Park and La Habra in celebration of the holiday, and to honor service men and women. A C-47 Skytrain and two Marchetti SF-260s will be departing from John Wayne Airport.

The program is in collaboration with the Lyon Air Museum and Air Combat USA and the cities of Orange, Buena Park and La Habra

Click here for the flight path.

When: July 4

Information: Details | Flight Path

Where & Time: Orange – 2 p.m., Buena Park – 2:15 p.m., La Habra – 2:30 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Cookout

Justice Crudup, a Black Lives Matter activist based in Anaheim, is organizing a 4th of July Cookout fundraiser for his nonprofit, OC Justice Initiative, which is an organization established to fight social injustice.

The event has a $1 entry fee and will consist of activities like candle lightening, football, volleyball, fundraising games and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet musicians and other social activists in Orange County.

The cookout was set to take place in Huntington Beach but has been changed to Miles Square Park due to beach closures. Participants are invited to come with blankets, masks and signs.

When: July 4

Where: Miles Square Park

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Information: Instagram

Yorba Linda Video Showcase

Yorba Linda’s annual firework showcase at the Veterans Sports Park is opting for a virtual celebration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and large group gatherings. The City of Yorba Linda will showcase a celebration video highlighting Fourth of July events from past years. More information will follow on their social media pages.

When: July 4

Where: https://www.facebook.com/CityofYorbaLinda/

Laguna Niguel 4th of July Cavalcade

Laguna Niguel has been getting into the 4th of July spirit with a series of activities recommended by the city for residents to get involved. According to their flyer, residents were encouraged to participate in the 4th of July home decorating contest, bike decorating contest, small American flag distribution, 4th of July Cavalcade, and more.

Due to COVID-19 and local and federal health regulations, they have cancelled the following events: YMCA Run in the Parks, Chamber of Commerce Pancake Breakfast, concert and fireworks show.

The 4th of July Cavalcade procession, one of the city’s more highlighted events, can be observed from one of Laguna Niguel’s parks on the Cavalcade route.

Laguna Niguel’s celebrations will conclude with a video presentation celebrating America and Laguna Niguel life, featuring past events, patriotic music and city landmarks. The video will be featured on the city’s Facebook and Youtube and will begin at 9 p.m. on the 4th.

When: July 4

Where: Cavalcade Route Map

Information: Website

Time: 10 a.m.

OneHB Neighborhood Parade

Huntington Beach’s 4th of July parade usually takes place down Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street. Due to COVID-19 and health guidelines, the parade will now tour through Huntington Beach neighborhoods, saluting to a “Front Yard 4th of July.”

“We were at a crossing point to decide whether to cancel everything or do we do something else to honor this long standing tradition of the 4th of July celebration in Huntington Beach,” said Chris Cole, the community services manager for the city of Huntington Beach.

The event was originally planned to include a pancake breakfast, a pier plaza festival and other outdoor festivities.

However, now the event will feature parade favorites such as a caravan of elected officials, public safety vehicles, veterans, high school seniors and other community dignitaries.

When: July 4

Where: South Huntington Beach to North Huntington Beach

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Information: Website

Drive-Up Fireworks Show – Los Alamitos

When: July 4

Where: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base

Time: Gates open at 7:15 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.

Attendees must enter through the Lexington Gate (Lexington and Katella) or Orangewood Gate (Orangewood and Los Al Blvd.) by vehicle only (no pedestrians or bicylces) and will go through a check-in procedure before entering. The facility will be checking for I.D.s and conducting health screenings for every person in the vehicle.

Guests are advised to arrive an hour before the show starts and to stay in their vehicles at all times, except for walking to the public restrooms. However, all visitors must practice social distancing and wear face masks for the span of their arrival and departure from the event.

The latest information shows that the city decided Monday to continue with the drive-up fireworks show.

Information: Website

Canceled or Postponed Events

Villa Park Fourth of July Parade

Tustin Firework Show Livestream

Dana Point Fireworks Show

Movies Under The Moon in Anaheim

Fourth of July Fireworks Show – La Habra