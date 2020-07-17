Voice of OC Convenes County Public Health Experts to Answer Coronavirus Questions

Orange County residents were able to ask questions and get answers straight from some of the county’s top public health experts during a live online video discussion arranged and hosted by Voice of OC (video embedded below).

The July 16 discussion garnered more than 50 public questions in the day leading up to the live event and the video has already been watched several thousand times.

The discussion was hosted by Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio. They asked questions from readers and directly of UC Irvine Public Health Director and Founding Dean Bernadette Boden-Albala, UCI Professional, MD Daniel Chow, Latino Health Access CEO America Bracho, St. Joseph’s CalOptima Chairman and Anesthesiologist Paul Yost and UCI Epidemiologist Andrew Noymer.

The discussion was met with an open exchange of questions and reactions by nearly 200 people who watched the video live on Facebook and on the Voice of OC website. Afterwards, fans reacted with comments such as “this is a great resource,” “Thank you everyone for putting this podcast together. Each and everyone of your experts were fantastic. Very well rounded. Keep up the good work. We’re depending on you to help us navigate this terrible pandemic!” and “Thank you everyone, especially Voice of OC.”

If you have interest in Voice of OC hosting another live discussion and if you have questions you’d like to add, please email us at admin@voiceofoc.org or send us a message on social @voiceofoc.

