Voice of OC to Host Live Video Coronavirus Discussion with County’s Top Experts on July 16

Voice of OC is hosting a LIVE series of video interviews with Orange County’s top Coronavirus experts starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

The live interviews will be on our Facebook page and also on our website at www.voiceofoc.org/coronavirus.

2:30 p.m. UC Irvine Public Health Director and Founding Dean Bernadette Boden-Albala.

3:00 p.m. UCI Professional, MD Daniel Chow, Latino Health Access CEO America Bracho, St. Josephs CalOptima Chairman and Anesthesiologist Paul Yost and UCI Epidemiologist Andrew Noymer.

Please share your questions you’d like asked by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org and Voice of OC will select some of the questions to be asked during the live video call.