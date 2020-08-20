Voice of OC Convenes Orange County Election Discussion Amongst Leaders, Experts

4 Shares Reddit Email

Residents were able to ask questions and get answers straight from some of the county’s top political leaders and election experts — all focused on Orange County issues and candidates.

The Aug. 19 live virtual discussion garnered more than a few dozen candidates and has has already been watched by nearly 3,000 people (video embedded below).

The discussion was moderated by Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. featuring: Orange County political party chairs Fred Whitaker (Republican Party) and Ada Briceño (Democratic Party) along with Orange County election experts Fred Smoller and Mike Moodian.

Voice of OC is planning future live election discussions — all focused on local issues and candidates. If you have interest in participating in or sharing ideas for these future discussions, please email us at admin@voiceofoc.org.

If the video below does not play for you, please visit the video at this link.