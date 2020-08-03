Voice of OC Read by More Than 1 Million People in July

396 Shares Reddit 100 Email

Voice of OC is now read by one-third of the county’s 3.2 million residents.

More than 1 million people have read Voice of OC this month — the highest point in the news agency’s history and a sign of its increasing coverage and community connection.

“We are grateful for this massive community response,” said Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. “This speaks to what our mission is at Voice of OC — helping Orange County residents stay connected and engaged in improving their quality of life.”

The achievement is a huge credit to each reporter and member of Voice’s news team.

“This is recognition for our donors that their investment has seeded a way for Orange County to stay connected in a very confusing time,” Santana said.

