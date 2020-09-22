Norberto Santana, Jr. Continues Leading in Nationwide Effort to Build Sustainable Local News

60 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. was again re-elected to lead on the national Institute for Nonprofit News board of directors, the organization announced on Tuesday.

This is his fourth term elected by his peers for the leadership role.

“Helping transform America’s news ecosystem into a civically-based and locally funded institution is key to keeping our democracy alive,” Santana said. “I’m honored to earn the trust of so many nonprofit newsrooms across our country and stand ready to continue the hard work of INN alongside so many great journalistic entrepreneurs.”

The Institute is an umbrella organization for 249 and growing news agencies that are “nonprofit, nonpartisan and dedicated to public service.”

Santana continues to charge forward locally at Voice of OC and nationally on the Institute’s Board of Directors, building the future of sustainable news.

Santana has taken decades of experience in political and investigative journalism working in media companies locally, nationally and internationally – along with a strong background in small business – and pointed those skills in the direction of nonprofit news. This model of independent and nonpartisan news is concentrated on serving readers and is financed by the community.

Santana’s service for the Institute of Nonprofit News remains dedicated to building a future for local news that informs residents, fosters healthy debate, keeps government manners public, improves civic engagement and does so in an impartial manner.