Orange County Museums Eye Reopening But Remain Cautious

As Orange County inches closer toward Tier Two, or the “red” tier of coronavirus prevalence outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” local museums and galleries are anticipating reopening after a long and painful period of forced closure. According to the blueprint, museums would be able to reopen at 25% capacity in Tier Two.

The COVID-19 shutdown has been devastating for museums in Southern California and nationwide, with one out of every three facing closure permanently as funding sources and financial reserves run dry, according to a survey conducted in June by the American Alliance of Museums.

Museums and galleries across the country have had to lay off and furlough staff, including those in Orange County. California museums have been losing over $22 million a day due to the statewide quarantine, according to the California Association of Museums. Since mid-March, California museums have lost more than $3.3 billion in revenue.

Yet, as indoor malls like South Coast Plaza and hair and nail salons are allowed to open under Tier One, or the “purple” tier, many in the museum world wonder why they haven’t been able to welcome in visitors as well.

Museums typically have excellent ventilation and air-conditioning systems to keep artworks pristine, and they can control attendance through timed, pre-purchased tickets, reservations and signage for social distancing. They can also easily track temperatures of patrons at entrances and enforce mask wearing.

“I don’t know of another institution more prepared to open than the Bowers,” said Peter C. Keller, president and CEO of the Bowers Museum since 1991. “We’re good to go. There’s nothing safer than a museum. By definition, you’re not supposed to touch things that are in museums.”

Photo courtesy of the Bowers Museum/Paul Kennedy

Back in March, the Bowers opened a blockbuster exhibition with wide appeal, “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic.” A festive opening gala essentially sold out, and attendance for the first two weeks was robust.

Then the coronavirus shutdown occurred, and except for a brief reopening at the end of June through the beginning of July, the doors shut and the losses started mounting.

Keller said the Bowers – Orange County’s largest museum – has been losing about a quarter million dollars a month since the pandemic forced its closure. The Santa Ana museum did receive a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to the tune of $610,000, which has helped significantly.

“That allowed us to keep our (full-time) staff,” Keller said. “It would have been horrendous to lay off people and to rebuild that team, which is very talented.”

Some part-time, non-essential staff were let go, such as security and visitor services, Keller said. But full-timers took 20% to 30% pay cuts, and the Bowers was able to draw on financial reserves that are not part of its endowment. Plus, it stopped matching 401(k) contributions.

But museum personnel aren’t the only ones who have been losing. Museums have a $6.55 billion financial impact on the state’s economy, according to the California Association of Museums. They support 80,722 jobs, and generated $492 million in tax revenues for the Golden State in 2017, plus over $1 billion in federal taxes.

“We are certainly in favor of arts venues opening as early as they can do so safely, and we do want to ensure that we’re treated fairly in the process,” said Rick Stein, president and CEO of Arts Orange County, the county’s nonprofit arts council. “Sometimes there’s just a lack of sufficient understanding of our ability for museums to open safely.”

Active, Yet Cautious

While things are looking positive for possible reopenings in the coming weeks, Orange County museums and galleries remain cautious. No one seems ready to move forward until the state and the governor say it’s OK.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Here’s a rundown of how some local visual arts institutions have been managing programming through the shutdown, and what they’re planning as far as re-opening: