Voice of OC Hosting Live Angel Stadium Sale Discussion with Politicians, Experts and Journalists

Voice of OC has gathered together 12 professionals for a live virtual discussion around the pending Angel Stadium sale including field experts, politicians and journalists.
The 6 p.m. live discussion today, Sept. 24, will be on our Facebook page and our On OC podcast page. The live podcast is part of an ongoing effort by Voice of OC to engage the public in local government — particularly appropriate as the Angels deal will soon come before the Anaheim City Council.
Guests for the live discussion include:
- Neil deMause, a Brooklyn-based reporter and expert on stadium deals, who wrote the book “Field of Schemes” and runs a website by the same name tracking deals around the country.
- UC Irvine economist Ami Glazer.
- All current Anaheim City Council members were invited. Accepting the invitation: Denise Barnes and Jose Moreno.
- Other elected officials were invited to attend through Voice of OC’s story. Officials who accepted the invitation: former Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait, Assemblyman Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) and State Sen. Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana).
- Jeanine Robbins, an Anaheim resident, council candidate and part of the People’s Homeless Task Force, which is suing the city over the land sale process.
- Ada Briceño, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel workers and other service industry workers across OC.
- Open government attorney Kelly Aviles, who’s representing Anaheim residents in the lawsuit.
- Bill Shaiken, LA Times sports reporter.
- Alicia Robinson, OC Register reporter.
- Victor Matheson may attend and is an economist from College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts who has tracked stadium deals for years, including writing numerous academic articles about the pitfalls of stadium financing.