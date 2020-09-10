Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. to Moderate Santa Ana Election Candidate Debates

52 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. will moderate two live Orange County election debates for Santa Ana council seats.

The first debate is candidates for council seats in Wards 1, 3 and 5 on Sept. 10. The following week, Sept. 17, will be a debate amongst mayor candidates.

These candidate debates in one of Orange County’s largest cities are a continuation of Voice of OC’s role at the center of nonpartisan and open civil discussion about elections and candidates. Previously, Santana has moderated dozens of candidate debates annually and has hosted a Feet to the Fire election series on Voice of OC’s website.

The Ward 1, 3 and 5 council candidates debate is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The event can be watched live on Facebook or on YouTube. Also available is a live Spanish translation on Zoom. Submit questions for consideration via Spanish or English.

The mayoral debate is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The event can be watched live on Facebook or on YouTube. Also available is a live Spanish translation on Zoom. Submit questions for consideration via Spanish or English.