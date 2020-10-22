321-unit Apartment Development Approved by Stanton City Council

4 Shares Reddit Email

The Stanton City Council has approved a 321-unit apartment complex along Beach Boulevard that officials say will bring needed housing and benefit the city as a whole.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

The project planned for 12331-12435 Beach Blvd., was proposed by Huntington Beach-based Bonanni Development and will include a 546 space, multi-level parking structure.

The City Council last week unanimously gave final approval for the project, approving a development agreement and a zoning code amendment that allows an increase in the density to 90 units per acre.

“We need more housing in Orange County. The development also fits nicely with the shops and condos near Beach and Garden Grove Blvd,” Councilman Gary Taylor said in an email.

According to a staff report, “Staff has evaluated the proposal and has found that with the distribution of unit types and anticipated occupancy the request to increase the density is consistent with the goals and intention of the General Plan and the intention for the zone.”

In May, the City Council approved a previous request for a density increase from 30 to 60 dwelling units per acre to 60 to 80 units per acre as well as an increase in stories from five to seven, the staff report said.

“By increasing the allowable density, this underutilized and partially vacant infill site will be improved to provide additional housing units close to existing commercial services and job centers,” according to the staff report.

The development agreement with Bonanni Development includes $963,000 paid to the city for the public benefit, including $50,000 for a city beautification and enhancements fee. Where exactly the funds will be allocated is still unknown.

The parking structure would provide on site parking for each resident, reducing the housing development’s overall cost, which could not be disclosed at this time because developers are not required to release that information to the city, according to Jennifer Lilley, the director of the community and economic development department.

Bonanni Development also has agreed to “provide substantial improvements to the neighborhood” by consolidating smaller, underutilized lots, and supplying landscape features and more, according to the staff report.

The apartments and parking structure will be developed on three parcels of land encompassing 3.75 acres. Bonanni will offer one and two-bedroom apartments with a rooftop pool, spa and outdoor deck, a sky lounge, and a wrap around view deck, the staff report said.

Additionally, the company plans a fitness facility, landscape parkways, a dog park and dog washing station, security, and a project-wide camera system. To accommodate these amenities, the proposal also intends to remove structures currently located on the designated land. The area includes a mobile home retailer, vacant land, and a commercial building.

According to Lilley, an official start date for construction isn’t set, but once it starts it is expected to take an estimated 18-24 months to complete.