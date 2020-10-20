Costa Mesa Poised to Vote on Second Round of Coronavirus Relief Funds for Small Businesses

9 Shares Reddit 2 Email

The Costa Mesa City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to designate the $792,469 remaining from its coronavirus relief funds to help more small businesses impacted by the virus.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

The city allocated over $1.9 million in June to small businesses out of the $2.7 million it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds, according to a city staff report.

A second round of the relief money would go to Costa Mesa businesses that previously applied for the grants but were not awarded any money in the first round. According to the staff report, “there will be sufficient funds to award grants to most, if not all, eligible businesses that originally applied.”

The funding prioritization structure would be modified since the last round to prioritize commercially-zoned properties, followed by industrially-zoned properties and businesses that operate out of homes, according to the staff report.

Additionally, recipients of the planned relief should expect a larger amount than in the first round, with disbursement amounts increasing to $10,000, $15,000, and $20,000, the staff report reads.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. via Zoom.