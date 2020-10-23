Independent & Nonprofit Voice of OC News Team Delivers the Unfettered Truth

Voice of OC’s reporting team is empowered unlike any other newsroom to seek the truth and report it — day in, day out.

Our nonprofit business model enables our news team to investigate and hold people in power accountable regardless of political party and special interests. At Voice of OC, reporters and editors are liberated to focus on reporting the truth and serving the community.

Take a look at some of our latest work:

Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana examines the “ unheard of” early ballot return trend coming amid new controversy over California Republicans’ self-proclaimed “ballot harvesting program” through the use of unofficial ballot collection boxes.

Nick Gerda ’s look at the 1st district county supervisor race takes a step back and informs voters on the critical issues controlled by the elected seat and explains each candidate’s history and main funding sources.

Spencer Custodio ’s story on Disneyland’s reopening delay steps beyond politics and explains concerns for people pushing to spark or delay the park’s opening.

Hosam Elattar ’s rundown of the Costa Mesa council races gives voters a look at the candidates and main sources of campaign funding.

Noah Biesiada ’s latest article says the city of Irvine is waiting to release records until two days before next month’s election on Councilman Mike Carroll’s questionable use of city mailers.

Brandon Pho’s post on the city of Orange shows that the city does not appear to object to Orange Councilman Mike Alvarez running for a seat on the council despite him being termed out.

Please consider donating to Voice of OC so we can continue and expand our reporting. And stay tuned for Nov. 1 when we roll-out a year-end fundraiser during which your donation – or new recurring donation – will be tripled by national and local matching donors.