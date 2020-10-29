Meet the Candidates Running for Mayor of Costa Mesa

18 Shares Reddit 2 Email

Five candidates are running to become the Mayor of the city of Costa Mesa on the November 3 ballot. Candiates includes, Katrina Foley, current mayor of Costa Mesa, Sandra “Sandy” Genis, current councilwoman, Wendy Leece, educator, Quentin “Q” Pullen, strength and conditioning coach, and Al Melone, retired CPA.

Katrina Foley

Q: Why are you running for mayor?

A: I am running for reelection as Mayor to continue the progress we have made over the last two years. While the COVID-19 crisis has hurt our community, I’ve led our response effort and know what it takes to lead our city back from the health and economic challenges we have faced.

Q: Do you support measure Q that will be on the November 3 ballot? Why or why not ?

A: I voted yes. Measure Q will help us regulate rogue illegal dispensaries refusing to pay taxes, comply with safety and workplace laws, and negatively impacting adjacent businesses. It will bring needed funds to our city treasury that will be used on parks, social and public safety services, and other community benefits.

Q: If elected, what would be your number one priority as mayor ?

A:Economic recovery and homelessness.

Homelessness remains a major challenge for Costa Mesa and the entire Southern California region. Costa Mesa has been a leader in creating shelters and providing essential services to people who are living on the streets. Our housing first model is working. We’ve housed more than 150 people in the last year.

We have tried to balance the needs of people and families who are in dire conditions, while being sensitive to the quality of life in our neighborhoods.

Q: As we are in the middle of a global pandemic, what are some things you hope to achieve as a mayor to aid residents?

A: We must continue working on the programs we began in February.

Mobilizing our City Council and our City staff we fed needy families, assisted seniors, froze evictions, offered rent relief, issued small business grants, moved businesses outdoors, educated the public through my weekly Mayor’s Town Halls, maintained public safety services, and worked to open the large testing facility at the OC Fair and encouraged free testing for all.

Q:What will you do to address the homelessness problem in Costa Mesa?

A: See above. To repeat:

Homelessness remains a major challenge for Costa Mesa and the entire Southern California region. Under my leadership, Costa Mesa leads in our SPA area in creating shelters with a housing first model, and providing essential services to people who are living on the streets.

Gratefully, not one of our shelter clients caught Covid so far.

We are partnering with our neighbors to better address the issues regionally.

We have tried to balance the needs of people and families who are in dire conditions, while being sensitive to the quality of life in our neighborhoods.

Sandra “Sandy” Genis

Q: Why are you running for mayor?

A: I am running for Costa Mesa Mayor because I am concerned about the future of our city, as our streets, parks and other infrastructure deteriorate and city finances go into the red. This is my hometown and I love this city. I feel privileged to have grown up in Costa Mesa and would like future generations to feel similarly privileged.

Q: Do you support measure Q that will be on the November 3 ballot?

A: I have mixed feelings about Measure Q, but feel it will be positive on balance, as well run shops with high quality products will, I hope, take over the market for unlicensed dispensaries getting their product from who knows where, possibly tied to cartels.

Q: If elected, what would be your number one priority as mayor?

A: Getting the City’s financial house in order. It doesn’t matter what else you want to do, if the money’s not there, you’re stuck.

Q: As we are in the middle of a global pandemic, what are some things you

hope to achieve as mayor to aid residents?

A: Help businesses to re-open so that people can go back to jobs. Create a gift card/gift

certificate clearinghouse so that people can “invest” in future purchases from small businesses not open or not fully open, helping tide the business over until fully reopened. Continue to work with nonprofits/faith based groups to distribute food and other

items. Expand mask distribution. Utilize funds for rental assistance and other assistance as efficiently and expeditiously as possible. Get all our parks reopened so people have some place to get out.Include COVID discussions on public agendas, so residents can monitor and participate in the decision making process.

Q: What will you do to address the homelessness problem in Costa Mesa?

A: Take a carrot and stick approach. Help those willing to accept help and enforce ordinances where there is a problem. A key factor is helping those at risk of homelessness. If we can keep people in housing, instead of on the street, they will have a better chance for a good life in the long run.

Wendy Leece

Q: Why are you running for city council/mayor?

A: I am running for Mayor as a No Party Preference Candidate because I have the leadership skills to unify our city after many years of contentious partisan politics which has divided citizens and often families. City Council, School Board, Sanitary and Water Boards are all nonpartisan offices. Due to COVID and the slowdown of our local economy, we have many challenges to provide City services and to keep our citizens safe. I am ready to serve Costa Mesans and I am not beholden to outside interests because of campaign donations.

Q: Do you support measure Q that will be on the November 3 ballot? Why or why not ?

A: No, this is not the time to bring in marijuana shops and delivery into Costa Mesa. We need to get our house in order first. Measure X was passed by the voters in 2016. Measure X permitted wholesale marijuana operations in our City’s north end, and wholesalers were supposed to pay the City a 6 per cent tax, but there was a loophole to allow the City Council to change the tax rate. Last year many wholesale operators came to the City Council and asked to have the City reduce the tax or they would leave Costa Mesa and open businesses in Long Beach. The Council voted to reduce the tax to 1 per cent with no end date. Another City Council could also change what the voters vote for in Measure Q. We have many roque, illegal dispensaries operating now. We can’t get rid of them because of “due process” and there is no guarantee if Measure Q passes that they will just leave. Finally, as an educator, I witness many young people, whose bodies are still growing, experimenting with marijuana. Making access easier in Costa Mesa will allow for more use by young people who are able to circumvent the rules.

Q: If elected, what would be your number one priority as mayor ?

A: My number one priority will be to get us on sure footing with our Budget, look for more savings and new revenue streams, including helping and restoring our businesses and inviting new businesses to open in Costa Mesa. Adequately funding our public safety departments to keep our citizens safe with quick response times when residents call for help is the main goal as well as keeping our city clean.

Q:As we are in the middle of a global pandemic, what are some things you hope to achieve as a mayor to aid residents?

A: Small businesses have been hit hard. I will work with our Chamber of Commerce to get businesses up and running. The City receives FEMA funds to offset COVID expenses. Also, we have many nonprofits helping those in need such as the Enough for All campaign, Trellis and Fresh Beginnings. Working with the faith community and nonprofits to help those in need on an individual basis will continue to be a practice of mine.

Q: What will you do to address the homelessness problem in Costa Mesa?

A:The City employs several social workers. These are our front line workers who are daily establishing ongoing relationships with our homeless and over time, are successful in placing them in housing. For those not wanting help, those persons must not be allowed to reside on public property and create a nuisance. The police department may cite them, and they could go to homeless court, which is easier said than done.

Quentin “Q” Pullen a.k.a Coach Q

Q: Why are you running for mayor?

A: I am running for office because more than anything I want to help build a stronger community by bringing back civility in the way that we interact with each other. I’ve spent my career helping people achieve goals they thought to be impossible. Costa Mesa is in desperate need of a leader with the interpersonal skills to bring people together for a common goal. I want to create a local government where all of us as neighbors feel like our voices are being heard, a community where, without a doubt, we have each other’s back.

Q:Do you support Measure Q?

A:I am in support of Measure Q. As a physical therapist I’ve researched different method for pain relief and other medicinal needs. I’ve used cannabis products in my therapy and have seen the benefits of it. For our city Measure Q would allow us to make up for our economic deficiencies via collected tax revenue.

Q:If elected what would be your number one priority?

A:My number one priority would be a reassessment of the Costa Mesa budget to figure out how we move forward post COVID. Every city in America is hurting because of the pandemic and we have to come up with a recovery plan.

Q: As we are in the middle of a pandemic, What are some of the things you hope to achieve for Costa Mesa residents as Mayor?

A: The pandemic has amplified people’s stress levels and that’s not helpful to a community. Costa Mesa has put in place financial help for businesses but can do very little for individuals. I would like to connect with the Parks and Recreation and the Cultural Arts committee to plan COVID sensitive public events where our residents can socialize safely. Events like the OC Fair, Concerts in the Park, and sporting events have taken a back seat. I believe collectively we can come up with ideas for how to have safe events for our community.

I also want to inject a little of my expertise in Health & fitness by offering early morning or evening workout sessions in the parks to allow the community constant access to me. This will serve as a version of a town hall, and the side effect is our community becomes more fit.

Q: What would you do to address the homelessness crisis in your city?

A: We have tried a lot of options to deal with homelessness, addiction, and other nefarious activities. The Bridge Shelter has been a benefit to our community and the new location should help. However, the magnitude of the issue requires additional and consistent effort.

We have to create better relationships throughout our community so that these issues are detected at earlier stages before they magnify. We need to have better outreach with those most vulnerable to drug addiction. We must ensure we supply them with the right resources to get clean and become contributing members of our community again. We also have to hold businesses that allow criminal activity accountable. Looking the other way is no longer an option. Homelessness and addiction in our city are our problems. Let’s work together to solve it.

Al Melone did not respond to the Voice of OC requests for comment.