Orange County Residents Remain Resilient After Two Days of Two Fires
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
A Mission Viejo resident examines the Silverado Canyon fire through binoculars near Portola Hills as the skyline is saturated with smoke. Portola Hills remains in the mandatory evacuation zone according to Orange County Fire Authority.
At least 90,000 residents have been pushed from their homes as two wildfires blaze across the county’s eastern canyons. Here we see the community’s perspective as the fires continue on day two in a series of photos.
Editor’s Note: See our full coverage of OC’s wildfires HERE. We are Orange County’s only nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom bringing you comprehensive coverage of local wildfires ad-free and paywall-free. If you can, please make a tax-deductible donation to support our news coverage.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Lyra Campo, a nurse at CHOC of Orange, woke up to a text from her friend about a fire burning roughly 10 acres near Trabuco Canyon. She turned the tv on to discover news of the Silverado Canyon fire and received an evacuation text from the city of Irvine moments later as she was preparing food for her husband and daughter Allison yesterday.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Orange County Fire Authority helicopters commute back and forth helping fight fires near Foothill Ranch on October 27, 2020.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Orange County Fire Authority and County firetrucks consistently pass through Alton Pkwy heading east to help contain fires that have surfaced near the hillsides of Foothill Ranch.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Irvine Valley College mathematics student Taehyun Kim rests with his dog Teddy as they remain sheltered at the Village Church of Irvine on October 27, 2020.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Air quality remains moderate to unhealthy in Lake Forrest as the haze from the Silverado Canyon fires spread all across south Orange County. City officials across OC have advised people to stay indoors and avoid any outdoor physical activity if possible.
Courtesy of OC Animal Care
Chickens rescued from the Silverado Canyon fires remain sheltered at the OC Animal Care facility in the city of Tustin.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
The side of a mountain is left charred near Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park by Foothill Ranch on Oct. 27, 2020.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
As of 7:31 p.m., the Silverado Canyon fire has burned 13,345 acres and is 5% contained with no structures lost.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies mention to residents of Foothill Ranch that they are limiting people going in and out of the affected areas until at least through the night.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Norman P. Murray Community & Senior Center in Mission Viejo serves as an emergency fire shelter for people affected by the Silverado Canyon fires. They also have an official Orange County ballot drop off box on location.