Silverado Canyon and Blue Ridge Fires in Photos — Day One

Tens of thousands of people are evacuated as hundreds of firefighters are battling a blaze northeast of Irvine that broke out early Monday morning. And a second blaze broke out Monday afternoon east of Yorba Linda called the Blue Ridge Fire.
READ THE LATEST: Silverado Canyon Fire | Blue Ridge Fire
OCFA PIO Twitter
A still from a video posted to Twitter of fire retardant being dropped over the Silverado Fire on Oct. 26, 2020.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
A man sits on the phone by the entrance of the Quail Hill Community Center that is serving as a temporary evacuation zone for those effected by the Silverado Canyon fires. The center at one point reached full capacity and started to turn away people. They were directed to other evacuation zones around the area.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
A total of 1,651 homes have been affected by the Blue Ridge fires through mandatory or voluntary evacuations as of the evening of Oct. 26. One home has reported damage per the Orange County Fire Authority PIO.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Orange County Fire Authority vehicles continue to drive in and out of Hidden Hills Rd near the Wire Springs & Bobcat Ridge Trail in Yorba Linda.
JOSE HERNANDEZ, Voice of OC
Drone footage from Peters Canyon facing the silverado fire at 3:10 p.m.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside county fire departments were on location helping contain the Blue Ridge fires in Yorba Linda. There were dozens of Fire and Police Dept. vehicles stationed at Yorba Regional Park.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Firefighters watch as a fire burns near the hillsides of Hidden Hills Rd in Yorba Linda.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
A firefighter heads towards active fires near the Wire Springs & Bobcat Ridge Trail in Yorba Linda. The Blue Ridge fire has approximately burned 1,120 acres and is zero percent contained, according to Orange County Fire Authority.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Fire fighters observing the damage done on a small hillside by the 133 South toll road highway entrance near Irvine Blvd.
JOSE HERNANDEZ, Voice of OC
Drone footage from Peters Canyon facing the silverado fire at 3:10 p.m.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Fire Departments from Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Irvine were on location helping contain the fires by entrance to the 133 South toll road highway on Irvine Blvd.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
An Orange County Fire Authority vehicle races towards the scene of the fires by the 133 South toll road entrance at Irvine Blvd.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Quail Hill Community Center was just one of many evacuation centers holding residents across Irvine affected by the Silverado Canyon fires.
OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC
Real estate accountant Nahima Borque woke up to the smell of smoke outside her window at 8:00 a.m. just before she began getting ready to work from home again. She’s been a resident of Woodbury in East Irvine for over 10 years and wishes the city would have worked faster to send her information on what to do and where to go as she received a text from the city of Irvine an hour later to evacuate.
VIK JOLLY, Voice of OC
Second of the two fires in Corona burning on the north side the 91 freeway at Green River Road. Wind whipped flames can be seen racing up the hillside.
Southern California Edison
New Orange County fire, Blue Ridge fire, near Hwy 91 on Oct. 26, 2020.
Courtesy of Ashley Ramynke
Self-portrait in a side-view mirror while in the passenger seat driving on El Camino Real in Tustin, Calif. with red skies and plumes of smoke in the backdrop on Monday at 10:53 a.m.
BRANDON PHO, Voice of OC
Quail Hill evacuation center in Irvine on Oct. 26, 2020.
OCFA PIO Twitter
A still from a video posted to Twitter of the Silverado Fire on Oct. 26, 2020.
Courtesy of Ashley Ramynke
A view of the Silverado Fire from the Cowan Heights in North Tustin on Monday at 11:05 a.m.
BRANDON PHO, Voice of OC
A view of the smoke from the Silverado Fire on Oct. 26. 2020.