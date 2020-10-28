Some Containment Progress As Two Wildfires Continue to Burn in Orange County

108 Shares Reddit Email

Orange County continues to fight two fires in different areas of the region, with the Silverado Fire burning at about 13,300 acres and 25% contained, while the Blue Ridge Fire is burning around 14,300 acres with 16% containment as of Wednesday morning.

STORY LAST UPDATED: 10:32 a.m. Oct. 28

The Blue Ridge fire had spread rapidly across Monday and Tuesday — posing hazards to Yorba Linda, Chino Hills, and Brea residents — with seven structures damaged and one destroyed, while fire officials expected extreme fire weather to continue today but become much weaker this evening.

The Silverado fire, which poses risk to Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Lake Forest and south county canyon residents, has spread much slower and containment progress is moving at a faster rate, with moderate fire behavior and no structures damaged or destroyed so far.

Both fires aren’t expected to be contained until Nov. 10, according to a spokesman for CAL FIRE.

But that could change, he said, depending on fire activity or other factors that come into play: “If everything works out as planned, that’s our expected containment. If we make more progress in the next few days than expected, it could change to a sooner time.”

Evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Yorba Linda, Chino Hills, and Brea, as well as Lake Forest, and the unincorporated Modjeska Canyon. Evacuation warnings were in place yesterday for Tustin, Mission Viejo, and Trabuco Canyon.

Irvine was the first city to have evacuation orders put into effect, but some were lifted in the areas of Great Park Blvd north to Irvine Boulevard and the 133 Toll Road east to Portola High School, as well as the commercial area west of Bake Pkwy and south of Irvine Blvd to Toledo Way, according to an announcement by Councilwoman Farrah Khan.

Neighborhoods East of the 133 and West of Axis, between Portola and Irvine Blvd., also opened Tuesday night, she said in a later Tweet, also sharing this morning that some people upon returning home said it was still hard for them to breathe in the air.

Blue Ridge Fire

Evacuation orders remain in place for some parts of Yorba Linda, Chino Hills — including the Sleepy Hollow area — as well as Olinda Ranch and Brea, specifically in Carbon Canyon east of the Brea Hills. Other parts of Yorba Linda remain under evacuation warning.

Evacuation points at this area include:

Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House at 4701 Casa Loma Ave in Yorba Linda

Brea Community Center at 695 Madison Way.

Live Map: Blue Ridge Fire

If the map below does not load, click here to view.

Silverado Fire

Evacuation warnings remain in parts of Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and Trabuco Canyon. Warnings were lifted in Tustin in the late afternoon Tuesday.

Evacuation points for these areas:

Santiago Canyon College 8045 E. Chapman Ave

Woodbridge High School at 2 Meadowbrook, Irvine

Norman P. Murray Community Center 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo

El Toro High School 25255 Toledo Way in Lake Forest

Live Map: Silverado Fire

If the map below does not load, click here to view.

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member at Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @photherecord.