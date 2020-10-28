Two Competing To Fill San Juan Capistrano City Council Position

Two candidates are vying for an open seat in the San Juan Capistrano City Council election on Tuesday.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

Of the two candidates, John Alpay and Howard Hart, Alpay has raised more campaign funds than his opponent this election season. The candidates are competing for the District 5 seat, which is currently filled by Councilman Brian Maryott who is running in the 49th Congressional District race.

Alpay is running on a platform to “recharge [the] city’s economic engine,” as well as support public safety and education, according to Alpay’s campaign website.

Alpay served two terms as trustee for the San Juan Capistrano Unified School District and currently serves as the chairman of the board of the city’s chamber of commerce.

Hart’s platform includes improving open spaces and trails, and protecting neighborhoods by supporting first responders and “regulating residential treatment facilities,” according to Hart’s campaign statement.

Hart served in the Navy for 30 years as a naval Intelligence officer and now works for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

From the start of his campaign in January through Oct. 17, Alpay has raised $39,000, according to his campaign finance disclosure statement. Hart began his campaign in February and has raised $22,000, according to his campaign finance disclosure statement.