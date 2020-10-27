Voice of OC Partnering With ProPublica on Electionland Project to Seek and Report Voting Issues

28 Shares Reddit 12 Email

Voice of OC is working with the nation’s largest nonprofit investigative news organization, ProPublica on their Electionland project, which gathers voting issue tips and sends them for investigation to local journalists.

Electionland is an ambitious nationwide project to gather, investigate and report out if issues arise at polls or with the voting process. Voice of OC’s participation in the project is just the latest Election work done by the newsroom to further civic information ahead of the November election, including a comprehensive voter guide, candidate debate moderation, news stories, community opinion pieces.

Sending in Tips

We will be on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.