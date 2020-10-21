Voice of OC’s Norberto Santana, Jr. Moderating Virtual Debates in Santa Ana

45 Shares Reddit 5 Email

Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. continues leading the county’s civic engagement by moderating three virtual debates in Santa Ana this week.

Throughout each year and particularly around each election, Voice of OC staff members are called upon to lead discussions around important local issues. This week’s debates are organized by Latino Health Access and are available to watch live in English or Spanish.

Today, Oct. 21, Santana moderates a 5:30 p.m. debate amongst candidates for Santa Ana City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5.

Tomorrow, Oct. 22, Santana moderates a 5:30 p.m. debate for Santa Ana mayor and Orange County Supervisor, 1st district candidates.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Santana moderates a 5:30 p.m. debate amongst candidates for the Santa Ana School Board.