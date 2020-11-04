2020 Election Night Results: Cypress City Council Race

Early ballot returns show Anne Hertz leading in the race, with Frances Marquez following behind to fill the two open seats on Cypress City Council, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters’ early election results.

Of the nine candidates, Marquez fundraised more than all others with $36,451 in contributions from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17. Hertz has received $34,607 in contributions for the same period.

The newly-elected council members will have to grapple with the economic downturns that have impacted local businesses due to COVID-19.

