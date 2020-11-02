Voice of OC to Display Live Election Results for All OC Races for First Time on Election Night

Voice of OC will for the first time display live election results this Election Night.

Thanks to an innovation partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute results will be displayed for every race on Orange County’s ballots at voiceofoc.org/election.

Significantly, Voice of OC will be the one place to see in real-time results for districts overlapping beyond Orange County. Results for races such as the competitive 39th Congressional seat are usually only visible in real-time across several county Registrar

“It is more important today than ever before to have tabulated results in real time, allowing journalists to focus on what they are best at — writing the narrative,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. “Being able to do all that in real time is really transformative for American politics.”

The automated live election results are made possible through a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute, which is funded by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.

Voice of OC Digital Editor Sonya Quick collaborated on the project’s design. Leading the development side is the Institute’s Senior Editor James Gordon who focuses on data, automation and design in journalism practice. He also teaches data journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism. And Jacob LaGesse also worked on the project. He is a sophomore at the University of Missouri, double-majoring in computer-science and journalism and working at the Reynolds Journalism Institute under the Discovery Fellow program through the MU Honors College.