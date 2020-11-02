Four Candidates Face Off For Two Spots in Brea’s City Council Election

1 Shares Reddit 1 Email

Two incumbents and two challengers are running Election Day for seats on the Brea City Council.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

Mayor Marty Simonoff and Councilwoman Christine Marick are seeking reelection with Tyler Baugh and Robyn Neufeld looking to unseat them.

If Simonoff is reelected, this will be his seventh consecutive term serving on the City Council. The former Huntington Park police captain currently serves as chair of the National League of Cities’ public safety and crime prevention policy committee and the steering committee, and works with several other non-profits, according to his biography on the city’s website.

Tyler Baugh is a third-generation Brea resident who’s a father, teacher, and coach. He hopes to promote education and recreation, work on housing reform, lower the city’s debt, continue to keep Brea a family-oriented city, as well as grow and assist local businesses, according to his campaign website.

Neufeld is a mother, coach, volunteer, and the sales manager of a federal credit union. She believes that “as a united community, we must place our focus on maintaining the small-town feel while growing our economic base,” according to her campaign website.

Marick, a current councilwoman and past mayor, is running in hopes of promoting a more well-balanced budget, help businesses get back on their feet, and continue to invest in infrastructure. According to her campaign website, she also wants to lower pension liability, promote term limits, and lessen bureaucratic restrictions on homeowners and business owners.

Incumbents Simonoff and Marick have raised $29,809 and $20,948 from Jan. 1 through Oct. 17 respectively, according to their campaign finance disclosure statements. Neufold and Baugh raised less than 2,000 each, according to the city clerk.