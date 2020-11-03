Leopo: Orange County Election Month Lead Up to Nov. 3 Captured in Photos

26 Shares Reddit Email

Nearly two thirds of the 1.17 million registered voters in Orange County have already cast their vote this election cycle, despite Coronavirus restrictions and recent wildfires.

Julie Leopo An enterprising and award-winning photojournalist in Orange County and beyond. Leopo, as Voice of OC’s Director of Photography, has captured a wide array of photographs visually documenting the news and soul of Orange County local government and community. Her work has also appeared in Vice, KCET, Ed Source, The California Endowment and OC Weekly. Subscribe now to receive emails letting you know about her latest work.

Beginning last month, I set out to see and photograph what this historic early voting process looked like.

I spent time photographing poll worker trainings at the Orange County Registrar of Voters. And last week I went back to document early in-person voting at the county registrar’s office, watching election workers counting ballots in the warehouse.

At the Honda Center, which is the largest vote center in Orange County, voters have to go through metal detectors to cast their ballots indoors, or you can use the outdoor drive-thru mail drop off that is also available at this site. Once inside the supersite vote center, you are greeted by poll workers wearing masks and encouraging the use of hand sanitizer.



JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC