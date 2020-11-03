Julie Leopo

Leopo: Orange County Election Month Lead Up to Nov. 3 Captured in Photos

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Voters at the Honda Center voting center in Anaheim on Oct. 30, 2020. The site is considered the largest vote center in Orange County.

Nearly two thirds of the 1.17 million registered voters in Orange County have already cast their vote this election cycle, despite Coronavirus restrictions and recent wildfires. 

Julie Leopo

Beginning last month, I set out to see and photograph what this historic early voting process looked like.

I spent time photographing poll worker trainings at the Orange County Registrar of Voters. And last week I went back to document early in-person voting at the county registrar’s office, watching election workers counting ballots in the warehouse. 

At the Honda Center, which is the largest vote center in Orange County, voters have to go through metal detectors to cast their ballots indoors, or you can use the outdoor drive-thru mail drop off that is also available at this site. Once inside the supersite vote center, you are greeted by poll workers wearing masks and encouraging the use of hand sanitizer.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Dennis Chapman, 59, unloads ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana on March 3, 2020. This is his 7th election participating.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

During a Sept. 25, election worker training, a poll worker sanitizes a voting booth after a mock vote at the voters of registrar. Sanitizing and social distancing will be implemented at all in person polling locations.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A voter drops off her ballot at an official ballot drop box in Santa Ana on Oct. 28, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A voter drops off her mail in ballot at the lobby of the registrar of voters.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A voter seeks assistance from a poll worker during his visit on Oct. 30, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Election workers prep ballots for the counting process on Oct. 28, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Election workers put away electronically sorted ballots in trays to be counted.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Election workers processing ballots received by the Orange County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 28, 2020.