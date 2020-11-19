Orange County Residents Face Statewide Coronavirus Curfew Beginning Saturday

77 Shares Reddit Email

Beginning Saturday, Orange County residents will have to stay in and nonessential businesses will have to close at night following Gov. Gavin Newom’s statewide curfew as the second coronavirus wave hits.

The order requires “non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier. The order will take effect at 10 PM Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 AM December 21. This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 PM and 5 AM and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.”

Newsom said the curfew is needed to help slow the spread.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a Thursday news release. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Meanwhile, OC’s hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since November began.

As of Thursday, 304 people were hospitalized, including 83 in intensive care units.

When November began, there were 183 people in hospitals, including 60 in ICUs.

UC Irvine epidemiologist Daniel Parker said the transmission rates are already at alarming levels.

“The new cases are high now. It’s not good. So, weeks from now, we’re still going to see these cases and hospitalizations climbing — maybe even faster. And at the same time we don’t have any extra interventions (masks, physical distancing, limited gatherings) to put in place, so we have to rely on people’s behavior,” Parker said in a Thursday phone interview, before the curfew order was issued.

Secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency said hopefully the curfew will help keep hospitals from being inundated with virus patients.

“We know from our stay at home order this spring, which flattened the curve in California, that reducing the movement and mixing of individuals dramatically decreases COVID-19 spread, hospitalizations and deaths,” Ghaly said in the news release. “We may need to take more stringent actions if we are unable to flatten the curve quickly. Taking these hard, temporary actions now could help prevent future shutdowns.”

Ghaly is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.