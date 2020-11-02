Seven Competing for Two Seats on Fountain Valley City Council

2 Shares Reddit 2 Email

Seven candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for two seats on Fountain Valley City Council on Election Day.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

With his term ending this month, Council member Steve Nagel is not seeking re-election.

Several of the candidates are focused on alleviating the burden that COVID-19 has put on businesses. There is also concern about police funding or defunding. The newly elected members would have to handle the damage the pandemic has caused to the community.

Mayor Cheryl Brothers, the only incumbent seeking reelection, has over a decade of experience in public service within the city. She prides herself on her conservative leadership as well as her extensive knowledge of the city and how things are run, according to her campaign Facebook page.

Ted Bui is a small business owner who’s lived in Fountain Valley for six years. He has voiced support for the police and fire departments, with the vision of creating a clean and safe city to live in, according to his campaign website.

Jim Cunneen, a 27-year resident of the city, is currently serving on the board of trustees for the Fountain Valley School District. His focus is to prioritize a rapid recovery for businesses, employees, and families, according to his campaign website. Cunneen says he also wants safe neighborhoods and programs for the youth and seniors.

Glenn Grandis serves as treasurer for the Fountain Valley Community Foundation and has been appointed to the position by the City Council seven times in the past 14 years. He sees public safety as a number one priority and wants to ensure the police department has the proper training and equipment, according to his campaign website.

Mai-Khanh Tran, a pediatrician, has served on the Fountain Valley Advisory Committee for Persons with Disabilities. She wants to help and guide small businesses and others impacted by the pandemic. Providing funds to residents is one of her main priorities, according to her campaign website.

Mary Pham, a retired medical worker, describes herself as fiscally conservative and is opposed to raising taxes and wants to ensure a balance in the city’s budget, according to votersedge.org.

Candidate Tom Nguyen does not appear to have a campaign website.