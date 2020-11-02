Three Los Alamitos Council Seats to be Filled Nov. 3; Voters will Also Decide Sales Tax Hike Measure

Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Los Alamitos City Council on Election Day.

Besides electing new council members, residents will also decide the fate of Measure Y, which proposes adding a 1.5% increase to the current sales tax until ended by voters to better fund city services.

Competing in District 1, incumbents Tanya Doby and Dean Grose say they would approach the position in different ways, offering a fresh perspective and preserving the community, respectively. Doby has outraised her opponent, bringing in $10,150 for her election bid.

Doby, also a local business owner, is running on a platform of “using logic and compassion to affect the community,” according to her statement of qualifications. She also plans to advocate for Apartment Row, a neighborhood designated for affordable housing.

Grose is a long time resident, running with the intent to maintain strong public safety, stable city management, and community pride, according to his statement of qualifications. He has raised $5,354 for his campaign.

Kate Hallman, a commercial real estate lender, and Ron Bates, a retired city manager, are running to represent District 2 on the City Council.

Hallman claims in her statement of qualifications that she is running because she is a concerned parent, not a politician, while her opponent argues that he has the experience necessary for the position.

Bates, also a former Los Alamitos mayor, is running on a platform of fiscal integrity, public protection, and support of youth and senior programs, according to his statement of qualifications.

Lawyer Jordan Nefulda is running unopposed for District 3.