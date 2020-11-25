Voice of OC Pursues Truth in Era of News as Entertainment

1 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC is unafraid to seek the truth and report it.

Our small nonprofit and nonpartisan news agency is here for you every day to provide critical information that you can use to safeguard your quality of life.

Our stories and website offer simple truths on everything from schools, government, housing & homelessness, transportation, utilities and politics.

Our stories are free of ads, paywalls and shock-value headlines.

Instead of heavy marketing all we ask is that every time you read a story that you consider its worth in your life and make a donation to support our work.

Today your donation will be tripled by national and local funders who have invested in Voice of OC’s future.

Won’t you join them?