The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Jessica Novillo

Public Information Officer

(714) 796-6428

[email protected]

Press Release #6

Animal Shelter Locations Update for Large Animals Impacted by the Bond Fire

TUSTIN, Calif. (December 3, 2020) – OC Animal Care has established an emergency animal shelter to provide services for residents relocated as a result of the Bond Fire.

The following animal sheltering locations are open and accepting horses and smaller livestock:

Name/Location/Address:

Anaheim Equestrian Center

1370 S. Sanderson Ave, Anaheim 92806.

(714) 535-3510

OC Fair and Events Center

88 Fair Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

(714) 708-1588

Enter at Gate 5 off Arlington Drive.

*limited housing

Los Alamitos Racetrack is at capacity no longer accepting animals.

The daily care as well as feed, medications and other necessary supplies will be the responsibility of the animal owner.

Animal owners that are currently under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders are strongly encouraged to evacuate with their pets as the emergency may prevent resources from entering impacted areas to assist with animals due to safety concerns. Large animal owners under an evacuation warning (voluntary) order are encouraged to implement their personal evacuation plans.

While evacuating, please ensure that vehicles such as large trailers are not blocking roadways as this may impact the ability of first responders to travel to impacted areas. For general information and the latest updates on the Bond Fire, please call the Orange County Emergency Operations Center Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed of the most current information by monitoring:

www.OCEmergencyNews.com

@OrangeCountyEOC on Twitter

Local Media

OC Animal Care on Facebook and Twitter

Emergency Operations Public Information Officer (EOCPIO)

Phone: (714) 628-7062

Email: [email protected]

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email [email protected].