Last Chance to Have Your Donation to Voice of OC Tripled by the National NewsMatch Fund

As we near the start of 2021, so too looms the end of your chance to have your donation TRIPLED by national and local funders who have stepped up to support the future of nonprofit news.

CLICK HERE to make your donation today.

This year, our news team brought you more than 1,500 informative news stories throughout 2020.

We continue to be your primary source on what is known about Coronavirus in OC, what is secret and what it all means.

We also equipped residents with the latest comprehensive information during this year’s wildfires — while after the fact breaking down the systemic issues around wildfire planning and response management.

We kept you up-to-date on Black Lives Matter protests and rallies across the county and we continue to do deep-dive reporting on local policing and government budgeting.

We provided the fastest and most informative coverage of the 2020 election in Orange County including a voter guide on issues and live election results.

Our hope at Voice of OC is that all this information puts you as an Orange County resident in a position of power to effectively engage with your local government to improve and defend local quality of life.

Consider taking a moment before Year’s End and help ensure that this kind of nonprofit, accountability-focused newsroom continues to be there in 2021 asking the same tough questions that empowers residents to really stay informed and ultimately get involved.

CLICK HERE to make your donation today.