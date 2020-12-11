Live Voice of OC Podcast: OC Medical Professionals Share Insights, Answer Reader Questions on Coronavirus

15 Shares Reddit Email

In a live video podcast aired on Facebook Thursday medical experts shared insights and answered reader questions in an open discussion.

The audience-centered roundtable has already been watched nearly 5,000 times and garnered more than 100 comments. Video is embedded below.

Medical experts on the call took turns answering questions — that mostly stemmed directly from Voice of OC readers — during the live call aimed at offering transparency during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio hosted the discussion. Guests included: