Live Voice of OC Podcast: OC Medical Professionals Share Insights, Answer Reader Questions on Coronavirus

In a live video podcast aired on Facebook Thursday medical experts shared insights and answered reader questions in an open discussion.
The audience-centered roundtable has already been watched nearly 5,000 times and garnered more than 100 comments. Video is embedded below.
Medical experts on the call took turns answering questions — that mostly stemmed directly from Voice of OC readers — during the live call aimed at offering transparency during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio hosted the discussion. Guests included:
- Dr. Shruti Gohil, who specializes in infectious diseases and internal medicine, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine Medical Center and assistant clinical professor in the department of medicine at the Division of Infectious Diseases.
- Dr. Michael Katz who practices critical care and emergency medicine, along with neurocritical care, in the ICU at St. Jude’s Medical Center in Fullerton.
- Dr. Jason Cord who is chairman of the Orange County Medical Association and who sits on the county’s Coronavirus vaccine task force.
- Sanghyuk Shin who is an epidemiologist and public health expert at UC Irvine, and also the director of UCI’s infectious disease science initiative.
- Daniel Parker who is an UC Irvine epidemiologist and public health professor.