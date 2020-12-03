The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 5

Date: December 3, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m.

TEMPORARY EVACUATION POINT OPENED FOR #BOND FIRE

The American Red Cross has opened a Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) to provide assistance for individuals evacuated due to the #Bond Fire currently burning in Orange County.

The Temporary Evacuation Point is staffed by the Red Cross at El Toro High School 25255 Toledo Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and wait for assistance. Information and restrooms will be available along with assistance in locating a hotel or alternate shelter.

Evacuees please be advised no congregate sheltering will be offered due to COVID. We strongly encourage you to seek safety with family or friends or in a local hotel.

If you need assistance in evacuation due to a medical, mobility or other reason, please contact Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000. If you are under voluntary evacuation and have a medical or mobility issue, please consider leaving early to allow yourself adequate time.

Please remember any medications, documents, warm clothing, cellphone, charger and comfort items for yourself, your children or your pets.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed of the most current information by monitoring:

@OCFA_PIO on Twitter

local media

Emergency Operations Public Information Officer (EOCPIO)

Phone: (714) 628-7062

Email: [email protected]

