Voice of OC to Host Live Video Coronavirus Discussion with Orange County’s Top Experts Dec. 10

5 Shares Reddit 1 Email

Voice of OC is convening a conversation with Orange County’s top Coronavirus experts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Check “Get Reminder” on Facebook today so you don’t miss the live discussion.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:

Dr. Shruti Gohil, who specializes in infectious diseases and internal medicine, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine Medical Center and assistant clinical professor in the department of medicine at the Division of Infectious Diseases

Dr. Michael Katz who practices critical care and emergency medicine, along with neurocritical care, in the ICU at St. Jude’s Medical Center in Fullerton.

Dr. Paul Yost who is an anesthesiologist at St. Joseph’s Hospital and CHOC in Orange, and also a former CalOptima chairman.

Sanghyuk Shin who is an epidemiologist and public health expert at UC Irvine, and also the director of UCI’s infectious disease science initiative.

Daniel Parker who is an UC Irvine epidemiologist and public health professor.

The discussion will also be available to watch on our website at www.voiceofoc.org/coronavirus.

Please share your questions you’d like asked by emailing [email protected] and Voice of OC will select some of the questions to be asked during the live video call.