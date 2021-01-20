In the Absence of Clear Vaccine Access, Information is the Best Medicine

Orange County is in the midst of a devastating second wave of Coronavirus in Orange County, our 11th month of varying lockdowns and now a confusing rollout of vaccines.

Last June we had just attended a virtual journalism conference where Julie Sandorf, president of the Charles H. Revson Foundation said, “In the absence of a vaccine, information is the best medicine.”

Information is also the best medicine for figuring out how to get the vaccine.

Our Voice of OC news team has brought you more than 500 articles on Coronavirus. We’ve uncovered data inconsistencies, shown a lack of transparency on public health reporting, convened health experts to share insights and answer reader questions, made public thousands of public comments on school reopenings and shown the real human economic impacts in the county.

And now we’re bringing you the best information on how to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Our readers have been thanking us for our vaccine information.

“A special thanks to the non-profit @VoiceofOC for its excellent news coverage of the Covid vaccine rollout in Orange County. The Voice of OC helped make my mother’s vaccination possible. In gratitude, I made a small donation.”

-Garett (via Twitter)

“Just wanted to tell you guys what a marvelous job you are ALL doing in providing the community with information and easy to follow instructions on how to register for and receive the vaccine. Take care and be safe.”

-Miriam (via email)

“I want you to know how grateful I am to have found the info I needed on getting a COVID vaccine via your publication. You’d think after 10 months of this, our county would have everything in place to streamline the process. Seniors need this vaccine and I’ve been trying to get my 81 year old MIL set up. You know what her doctor’s office told her today? “Watch the news.” She doesn’t know how to use a computer, let alone own one, a situation I’m sure many other seniors are in themselves. I had to DIG to find the registration site for Othena, because, as usual, everything is available on the Apple platform before Android. And I found the link through your publication. Not the OC Register. Not the news. Not a doctor. So thank you. I donated to your paper and will keep it bookmarked.”

-Shanali (via email)

Our small, but talented reporting team has been working around the clock and throughout every week to keep readers in a position to protect their families and quality of life.

