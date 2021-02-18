The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

COVID-19 Vaccine Super POD Site Opens at Anaheim Convention Center to Administer Second Doses of the Moderna Vaccine

Santa Ana, Calif. (February 22, 2021) — The Orange County Health Care Agency plans to open a new Super POD site at the Anaheim Convention Center, increasing vaccine dispensing capacity as more people are due to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Effective February 24, 2021, everyone who received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Disneyland Super POD site will receive the second dose at the Anaheim Convention Center Super POD site. After February 24, Disneyland will only dispense Pfizer, both first and second doses.

The Anaheim Convention Center site will only dispense Moderna, first and second doses. The second dose appointment will remain at the same date and time; only the location will change.

Othena will send a notification to everyone whose appointment location is affected by this change. The Health Care Agency operates Super POD sites at the Disneyland Resort, Soka University, and soon the Anaheim Convention Center. Appointments for the County’s Super POD sites are scheduled through the Othena.com user platform.

Vaccination appointments are currently available to individuals classified under the “Phase 1a, all tiers” eligible vaccine distribution group as established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), as well as those who work as first responders in high-risk communities or who are 65 years of age or over. Proof of eligibility is required.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Those scheduled for an appointment are encouraged to arrive no more than 30 minutes before their appointment time and dress appropriately for the weather. Individuals without an appointment will be turned away.

The County Super PODs and mobile clinics are not the only options to receive a vaccination. Other healthcare providers approved to dispense the vaccine, including hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics, play an essential role in vaccinating Orange County’s population.

For questions about Othena or the registration and appointment scheduling process, please call (714) 834-2000.

• For the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County, go to covidvaccinefacts.com

• To register for a COVID-19 vaccination at a Super POD site in Orange County, go to Othena.com

