OCTA Seeking Applicants for Public Member to Serve on Board of Directors

The 18-member board that oversees transportation in Orange County includes two members of the public

ORANGE – If you are a qualified applicant interested in helping guide a balanced and sustainable transportation system by serving on the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, you are asked to apply now.

OCTA’s board is seeking qualified applicants to serve as a public member on the 18-member board, which is responsible for transportation policy, programs and projects for Orange County’s 3.2 million residents.

The OCTA board is composed of all five Orange County supervisors, 10 elected city council members representing all regions of the county, and two members of the public, as well as a non-voting member representing Caltrans.

Public members are selected by the board for a four-year term, and the successful candidate is eligible to seek re-selection for additional terms.

Candidates for this seat must be residents of Orange County and should have a familiarity with transportation issues, finance, and OCTA priorities in addition to having an interest in serving the public.

Anybody who is currently serving as an elected official within Orange County, including any local jurisdiction or special district – or anybody who has held such a position in the past four years – is not eligible to apply for the public-member position.

Board Members are responsible for attending public board meetings on the second and fourth Monday of every month (excluding holidays), and various committee meetings, special meetings, events and workshops.

The anticipated time commitment per month is between 15 to 20 hours, the majority of them during daytime business hours. The application, and more information, is available at OCTA’s website www.octa.net/publicmember.

Completed applications should be submitted along with a letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26