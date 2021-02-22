Student Journalists Begin Spring Learning Internships at Voice of OC

72 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC is host again this semester to ambitious young journalists looking to gain first-hand experience in reporting and photojournalism.

Anthony Robledo, Garrett Troutman and Crystal Henriquez will be joining Voice of OC as spring academic interns.

This represents a continuation of journalism education at Voice of OC — focused on offering advice, guidance and first-hand experience to aspiring reporters and photojournalists. Many Voice of OC journalists began their work as interns and our program has also helped launch the careers of many young reporters.

In addition, Voice of OC editors Norberto Santana, Jr., Vik Jolly and Sonya Quick teach part-time at Chapman University through which quality young journalists are published under the “Youth Media” category.

Anthony Robledo will be a news reporting intern this spring. He is a senior journalism student at Cal State Fullerton who previously interned at Orange Coast Magazine and Bloomberg News. He has received an Associated College Press Best of Show award for election reporting at the CSU Fullerton student newspaper, the Daily Titan.

Garrett Troutman will be a photojournalism intern this spring. He is a senior journalism student at Cal State Long Beach and a freelance photographer. He also has experience in visual storytelling when he lived in England for three years.

Crystal Henriquez will be an arts and culture reporting intern this spring. She is a senior journalism student at Cal State Fullerton. She has experience on her school student newspaper, the Daily Titan.