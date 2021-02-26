53 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC launches a new website design today that continues to focus on bringing real-time news to readers — in a fast-loading, distraction-free page experience.

The new design is built using Newspack — a system built by the developers of WordPress.com for the sole purpose of delivering exemplary news websites.

The all-in-one platform also begins a movement Voice of OC over to AMP HTML webpages (short for accelerated mobile web pages). This new technology designed by Google keeps web pages free of bloated code to load web pages at faster speeds.

While enabling AMP across the website, Voice of OC’s articles will still include design features and stand-out digital storytelling such as interactive maps and animated infographics. Whereas many websites on AMP leave out critical features, Voice of OC will continue to be a full reader experience.

“We continue to focus on putting our readers first with this new website design. Everything here is built efficiently and for the direct purpose of delivering high-quality, real-time civic news stories for the Orange County community.” Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr.

Voice of OC joins more than 50 news sites that have moved to Newspack in its first year, including the 130-year-old Bangor Daily News and The Oaklandside, a Bay Area startup.

If you have feedback or questions about the new design, feel free to reach out to Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

