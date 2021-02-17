Voice of OC Journalists Finalists in News, Arts and Culture Reporting

20 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC journalists Hosam Elattar and Peter Lefevre are both finalists in separate journalism awards contests.

Hosam Elattar is a finalist for the 2020 John Swett Award for Media Excellence. Elattar is a reporting fellow with Voice of OC and is honored for his “continuous coverage” on schools and education issues by the Capistrano Unified Education Association.

The honor is given to journalists “who make outstanding contributions to public understanding and awareness of educational issues.” The award is named for the state’s fourth superintendent of public instruction John Swett who also founded the California Teachers Association. The honor is by a volunteer panel of media professionals from across the state, not the teachers association.

Voice of OC Contributing Writer Peter Lefevre is also an award finalist in the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards annual contest. The Los Angeles Press Club organizes the national awards contest and Lefevre is a finalist in the theater/performing arts feature category for his story “Does Opera Have a Future in Orange County?”