8 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC is convening a conversation with Orange County’s top Coronavirus experts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

RSVP today on Facebook so you don’t miss the live discussion.

Since the last live discussion, much has changed in Orange County. Hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses have been given, students are returning to schools and public places are opening back up.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. and Reporter Spencer Custodio will host the discussion. Guests include:

Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine epidemiologist and associate professor of population health and disease prevention in public health.

Dr. Shruti Gohil, a UCI infectious disease doctor and assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases, UCI School of Medicine and associate medical director in UCI’s Health Epidemiology and Infection Prevention.

Dr. Jay Lee, chief medical officer of Share Our Selves, a community health clinic serving the county’s uninsured and underinsured residents.

Daniel Parker, a UCI epidemiologist and assistant professor of public health.

The discussion will also be available to watch on our website at www.voiceofoc.org/coronavirus.

Please share your questions you’d like asked by emailing admin@voiceofoc.org and Voice of OC will select some of the questions to be asked during the live video call.

RELATED CONTENT