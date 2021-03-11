17 Shares Reddit Email

Mission Viejo businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are getting additional grants from the city in a continuation of relief efforts to help them through financially difficult times.

The City Council last month unanimously authorized spending $350,000 to cover the businesses that applied for Mission Viejo’s Business Relief Grant Program late last year but were not chosen. In the first go around, the city handed out $500,000 in relief money to 27 businesses with each awarded between $5,000 and $25,000, according to Robert Schick, director of community relations.

With this new $350,000 allocation, the remaining 30 applicants will also receive similar grants, according to Council member Ed Sachs, who asked for the additional funding to support the eligible businesses.

“The reason that I felt that this is important is the businesses here in our city are suffering. We have many businesses that are not going to return,” Sachs said at the Feb. 9 City Council meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Bucknum offered her support for the additional grants for small businesses as well.

“I think this is a great way to fund people that are in need that have already put in applications,” said Bucknum.

