Orange County has officially entered the red tier, signifying that restaurants and bars that serve food can now operate with indoor dining included (at 25% capacity), which may be great news for those looking to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with tasty beer and cocktails from one of their favorite bars. Seeing as last year’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities were unexpectedly canceled due to the pandemic, many people are now itching to go out and make up for lost time.

Luckily there are quite a few special events going on around Orange County to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the way that many wish they could have in 2020. As the pandemic lingers and with there still being substantial spread in the county, virtual events are also a great considerable option. To give you some ideas on how to spend the Irish holiday, below are a few events happening this week.

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day at The Harp Inn

130 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa

Looking for an all-day celebration? Go to one of the most authentic Irish bars in Orange County, The Harp Inn, located in the heart of Costa Mesa. The bar will be open bright and early at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and will be serving a traditional Irish breakfast consisting of Irish bacon, sausage, eggs, black and white pudding, seasoned potatoes, beans and toast. If you miss breakfast, you can still enjoy other staple dishes like corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie, special menu items only for St. Patrick’s Day. Musical acts start at noon with Irish folk band Trooper Thorn, followed by various bagpipers throughout the day and finishing with musical group Sonoramics in the evening.

The Harp Inn’s special St. Patrick’s Day menu features corned beef and cabbage, a traditional Irish meal. Credit: Photo courtesy of The Harp Inn

March 17 – 19: ‘Ireland with Michael’ Virtual Concert, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Irish singer Michael Londra is the host of a new Celtic show “Ireland with Michael,” which will be taping a St Patrick’s celebration show live from the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland. The virtual, on-demand show will be available for viewing starting on March 17 at 7 p.m. and will end on March 19 at 9 p.m. “Ireland with Michael’s” special show will feature the Irish Concert Orchestra, two massive choirs, along with numerous singers and musicians from all over Ireland. This is a great way to celebrate while also learning the origins and culture behind the St. Patrick’s Day holiday from an authentic perspective. To receive a link to view the show, you must first purchase a ticket through the SCFTA website.

Tickets: https://www.scfta.org/See-a-Show/Virtual-Events.aspx

March 19: Paddy’s Station Irish Pub

26701 Verdugo St., San Juan Capistrano

Fairly new to San Juan Capistrano, Paddy’s Station is making its mark in the community by hosting an epic St Patrick’s Day concert featuring a full lineup of performers on March 19. Live music will be provided all night long from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event will be led by the Brick Top Blaggers, an Orange County band that combines Celtic folk music with contemporary punk rock. There will also be performances by a bagpipe player, traditional Irish dancers and DJ Venttina. The pub will have a full bar and patio open but with limited seating, so an RSVP is recommended. Tickets are $20 at the door and the event is limited to adults 21 and over.

More info: https://stayhappening.com/e/st-patricks-week-with-brick-top-blaggers-E2ISTHD1UMJ

Through March 31: Shamrocks & Shenanigans Virtual 4 Miler

Here’s a fun and healthy St. Patrick’s Day activity that isn’t limited to those who are 21 and over. Team up with a friend, family members or go solo and participate in the Virtual Run Challenge’s Shamrocks & Shenanigans Virtual 4 Mile Run or Walk. The event encourages you to wear your best leprechaun costume while you complete your miles, so afterward you can upload pictures on social media using the #ShamrocksShenanigansRun hashtag. Participating in the virtual race is simple: egister by picking your location such as Irvine or Fullerton, complete your race on your own time, submit your results anytime before March 31 and then you will receive your race bib in the mail. Participants will also receive a medal that doubles as a bottle opener, convenient for a post-race celebration drink.

Register here: https://www.thevirtualrunchallenge.com/virtual-race-event/st-paddys-day-shamrocks-and-shenanigans-virtual-4-miler/

Through March 31: St. Patrick’s Day Food Specials at Downtown Disney Chefs at Downtown Disney recognize the importance of food and drinks when celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, which is why they’ve recreated lots of fun and authentic Irish recipes to feature this month only. A full list of the featured treats can be found on the Disney Parks blog. Marceline’s Confectionary, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen and the Uva Bar & Cafe will all be featuring various Irish meals, desserts and libations. Treat yourself to some mint chocolate chip glazed beignets (topped with a sweet blend of chocolate chips and fresh mint, with a touch of green sprinkles), or perhaps a classic corned beef and cabbage burger. Some St. Patrick’s Day themed sweets will also be offered inside California Adventure’s Trolley Treats store. Some food specials are only available through St. Patrick’s Day, and others will last through the end of the month.

Crystal Henriquez is an intern for Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. She can be reached at crystalh774@gmail.com.

