Four people, including a child, were killed this evening in a shooting at an office building in Orange.

Officers shot at the suspect and managed to detain them, after which they were transported to a local hospital along with one woman injured in the shooting. Both are in critical condition from gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat, press information officer for the Orange Police Department.

A police officer walking towards the police line and the area of the crime scene. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

No officers were injured in the arrest, and one firearm has been recovered at the scene. Amat declined to comment on what type of gun was recovered, and said it is unknown if the shooter was injured by police officers or a self inflicted wound.

No further information about the shooter has been released, with Amat saying any potential motivations behind the shooting are under investigation.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department crime scene investigation vehicles arriving on the scene at around roughly 8:30 p.m. Credit: OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Officers arrived at 202 West Lincoln Ave. at 5:30, and the shooting took place on the second story of the office complex. Lincoln St. has been shut down, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

“We haven’t had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997,” Amat said. “It’s just such a tragedy…our condolences, our thoughts and prayers go out to all (the families.)”

The department said the situation has “stabilized,” and there is no further threat to the public.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, briefed the press at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Bystanders observing the 202 W Lincoln Avenue office building near the police line this evening.

The Orange Police Department closed off a stretch of Lincoln Ave. through Wednesday night.

Congressional Rep. Katie Porter was the first Orange County official to issue any statement on the shooting, saying “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more.”

State Senator Dave Min also offered condolences to the families, and called for enhanced gun control measures.

“This is the America we live in today. It’s an America where gun rights advocates ignore the plain text of the 2nd Amendment and insist that ANY reasonable regulation of firearms is an assault on their core freedoms,” Min said in a tweet posted just before 9 p.m.

In a phone call with Voice of OC, County Supervisor Don Wagner said he was “sickened,” by the violence in his district, and had already called the city to offer any county assistance possible.

“Like everyone, I’m horrified by the senseless violence and personally trying to figure out what happened and why,” Wagner said.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

