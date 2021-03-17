8 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. presented this week ot the Women For: Orange County.

Santana was invited to speak about media literacy — a topic timed with this year’s national Sunshine Week devoted to government transparency for the media and public.

The discussion to the group of about 70 women focused on building the essential skills of media literacy in a digital age — accessing, analyzing and understanding the day’s news and appraising the value and objectivity of each piece.

In the discussion Santana specifically talked about the difference between news as engagement versus news as entertainment. He talked about how Voice of OC was founded as a model of engagement — to center nonpartisan and real-time news focused like a laser on Orange County to build a more informed and engaged community.

If you are a member of a local community group and would like to have Norberto Santana Jr. speak, please contact Meg Waters mwaters@voiceofoc.org.

