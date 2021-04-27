Fullerton City Manager Ken Domer could be on his way out as council members — including two new members elected last November — are slated to discuss potentially removing him today behind closed doors.

Domer’s job is the only item scheduled on a special meeting’s agenda, scheduled for 4 p.m. today.

If council members sack Domer, it’ll be the second city manager Fullerton has gone through in five years.

There’s no details attached to Tuesday’s staff report and it’s unclear why City Council members scheduled the closed session discussion.

Domer’s job was discussed in closed session during the city council meeting last Tuesday.

That session apparently ran so long, it was held during a closed door discussion at the beginning of the meeting and continued near the end.

“There is no report-out on closed session this evening. However, the city council has elected to come back at a special city council meeting,” said City Attorney Dick Jones at the end of the council meeting last Tuesday.

The city’s dealt with a host of staff controversies in recent years.

Former City Manager Joe Felz resigned late 2016 following an election night car crash after he had been drinking.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016, after attending election night parties, Felz crashed his minivan within a half a mile of his house in a residential neighborhood north of downtown – driving it over a curb and into a small tree. A witness called police as Felz tried to drive away.

When police officers arrived, they smelled alcohol on Felz but did not give him a breathalyzer test, according to a memo from Former Police Chief Dan Hughes.

A police sergeant conducted a field sobriety test and apparently determined Felz was not drunk, according to Hughes’ memo.

(Click here to read Chief Dan Hughes’ memo)

Felz eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol in late 2017 and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, a $390 fine and an undefined restitution to the city of Fullerton.

Rodgery Jeffery Corbet, the former sergeant who handled Felz’ DUI investigation, was charged with falsifying the police report from Felz’ crash.

But he could avoid jail time after Superior Court Judge Maria Hernandez sentenced him to pretrial diversion a couple months ago.

Corbet could get his case removed from his record — “as if it never happened,” according to county prosecutors — if he does 80 hours of community service, pays $500, and agrees to no longer work in law enforcement.

And Fullerton’s former Police Chief, David Hendricks, quit in late 2018 after an alleged fight with emergency medical technicians at a county music concert in Irvine.

A plea deal dismissed two counts of battery and one count of resisting arrest Hendricks was originally charged with.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio

