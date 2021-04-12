14 Shares Reddit 1 Email

Buena Park officials have added “equity” to the city’s core values, approving a resolution reaffirming the town’s commitment to equal access for everyone in its programs and policies.

Previously, the values included excellence, communication, teamwork, commitment, respect, and integrity.

City Council members during a meeting in March discussed at length the language for the resolution. Ultimately, they elected to keep the original language drafted by the city’s human resources committee.

“I believe equity has always been a core value, but it hasn’t been addressed or stated,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sunny Youngsun Park.

The resolution comes at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased across the country.

The city defined equity as “justice, fair treatment, and providing people with resources and opportunities they need given their history and set of circumstances.”

The resolution follows a July 2020 council meeting in which Council member Art Brown requested a resolution addressing Buena Park’s racial inequities be up for discussion. The city’s human relations committee, formed in October, drafted a resolution meant to reaffirm the city’s “commitment to celebrating diversity, addressing social, and racial inequalities, and promoting equity in the community.”

The committee’s recommended resolution had several provisions, including:

create a community and government spaces where all people are treated with respect, feel safe, and are heard The city will continue to study policies and practices that may contribute to inequality or a disparity among members of the public, and will rectify and supplement such policies and practices as needed

The City Council approved the resolution unanimously.

