With Easter just around the corner and the spring season finally upon us, you might be looking for some refreshing ways to celebrate. Grab your family and friends and head to one of these spots for egg hunting or to enjoy delightful spring offerings from local restaurants.

Buena Park Drive Thru Eggstravaganza

The City of Buena Park will be holding its own drive-thru Easter celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pass by the Ehlers Event Center to let the kids join the fun with a scavenger hunt where they will be able to win lots of prizes. After a drive-thru full of interactive fun, kids will get to see a masked Easter Bunny safely from the backseat. Space is limited and registration is required ahead of time. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit their website.

Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen, Brea and Irvine

Both Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen locations will be continuing their annual tradition of a special two-course feast for Easter Sunday. Visit either restaurant in Irvine or Brea and revel in delicious entrees including chicken hash, poached eggs, or braised short rib chilaquiles. Enjoy homemade chips with salsa or chile con queso while watching live music, only at the Irvine location. It wouldn’t be brunch without mimosas, so as an option add bottomless mimosas or hand shaken margaritas to your meal. Cha Cha’s also serves a variety of other Latin inspired dishes, including enchiladas, tacos and flautas.

Easter brunch at Cha Cha’s will be available from 10:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are recommended.

Irvine Park Railroad’s Easter Eggstravaganza, Orange

Through Saturday, leap on over to Irvine Park Railroad in Orange to enjoy a plethora of springtime activities at their Eggstravaganza event. Kids will be able to meet the Easter Bunny, costing $12 each to visit and take pictures. Adhering to social distancing, all guests will be sat on a bench six feet away when getting photographed with the Easter Bunny.



Sticking to traditional Easter festivities, the park is also organizing Easter egg hunts throughout the park. Eggs will be filled with different prizes and treats. Tickets for the egg hunts can be bought in person, and it is recommended to arrive early to purchase and exchange your activity tickets into egg hunt wristbands, as certain time slots may sell out fast. All egg hunts will be limited to children ages 2 through 12.

Other available activities include train rides, paint parties, egg basket toss, bunny roundup and other carnival games. Tickets for all activities cost $6 each. The Eggstravaganza will not be open on Easter Sunday. For hours, tickets and parking details, visit their website.

Las Brisas, Laguna Beach

Appreciate the breathtaking ocean views of Laguna Beach while eating Easter brunch at Las Brisas. This cliffside restaurant will be serving a three-course brunch on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $72 per person. Start your morning off with some fruit or select from a list of tostadas including smoked salmon, corn mousse or spicy tuna. Special entrees include steak and lobster enchiladas, crab scramble, lobster benedict, French toast, lamb chops and huevos rancheros. The prix fixe menu includes coffee, juice and desserts as well. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys are available for an additional $15. Reservations are recommended.

Old Vine Kitchen and Bar, Costa Mesa

Inside The Camp in Costa Mesa you’ll find Old Vine Kitchen and Bar, an award-winning restaurant that provides top quality wine-pairing dinners. Old Vine will have its doors open for brunch Easter Sunday, dishing out six different prix-fixe menus all starting at $30 per person. “The Comfort” menu will feature panko-crusted fried green tomatoes with citrus-tarragon aioli along with your choice of a house-baked buttermilk and cheddar biscuit with Italian sausage and pancetta gravy. You might also choose to indulge in some savory French toast with manchego, shiitake, pork sausage, ham and creme fraiche. Old Vine’s “The Sweet” brunch menu will include an organic spinach salad with strawberries paired with your choice of caramel apple French toast or strawberry crepes. Brunch will only be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

San Clemente Springtacular Drive-Thru, at Vista Hermosa Sports Park

Celebrate all things spring with the City of San Clemente as it hosts its own Sensational Springtacular Drive-Thru event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fun includes driving through a vibrantly decorated parking lot at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park, while collecting giant eggs and treats along the way. As you pass by you’ll see blooming flowers, masses of bubbles and even some live animals! Both the springtime bunny and scuba bunny will also be featured.

Time slot reservations are required. Reservations are $1o per car and all passengers must remain inside the car at all times. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit their website.

Tanaka Farms U-Pick with the Easter Bunny, Irvine

Join the interactive U-Pick wagon ride festivities at Tanaka Farms this weekend, in which you will be able to pick and choose your own fresh produce from the fields to take home with you. As you enjoy your wagon around the farm fields, you’ll be taught all about the farm’s history and the various seasonal crops, as well as the methods used to grow them. Finish your wagon ride and stroll through the Barnyard Educational Exhibit, and end your adventure with a socially distanced photo-op with none other than the Easter Bunny!

Tickets for the special Springtime U-Pick Wagon Ride are $20 per person. Wagon rides run from 9:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. with tours departing every 30 minutes. Reservations are required.

Crystal Henriquez is an intern for Arts & Culture at Voice of OC. She can be reached at crystalh774@gmail.com.

